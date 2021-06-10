Letter: Owasco audit story was just old news

I don’t see why your paper printed again the front page an old story about an incident in the town of Owasco that was settled to everyone’s satisfaction. If anyone wanted all those complicated details they could get them at the town board. I would hope by now everyone knows it’s an ongoing smear campaign and who the person is doing it but why is the paper encouraging this negative story. If you want something to write about someone, you should go up to the Owasco park and see the beautiful renovation work done by this superintendent and his hard working crew. People come from all over to enjoy this park. People want to read more positive articles; there is enough negative things going on in the world today.