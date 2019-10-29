Sam Schoonmaker, there is no room fro dirty politics! I'm tired of it and so are many others. You bio has many holes in it, such as you ask many questions but give no answers. You give examples of all the jobs you had, which tells me maybe you can't hold a job. Most of the jobs you give, for example, are not highway superintendent-related. Well, we are close to the election, yet no proof yet! Sounds to me like you're more of a disgruntled ex-worker than someone who's capable of running for the position of Owasco highway superintendent. To the contrary, I have seen many times, the active superintendent equipment on work sites in Owasco. You take one situation out of context and make it seem like the norm. You do not run a backhoe, which means that all backhoe work will be subcontracted out if you're elected. You being the superintendent can only cost the taxpayers more. Since you stated there are many water breaks, let me guess, you will sub them out. Last but not least, when you said people kept pictures ... well, show them and prove yourself right. Your bio is all hearsay.
Carmen Valerino
Auburn