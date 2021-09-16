Letter: Owasco school needs more crossing guards

Crossing Guard Steve Smith is an amazing asset to the Owasco Elementary school community. He is in front of the school every morning and afternoon keeping the students, staff and families safe. He has a huge responsibility this year as he is the only crossing guard directing and crossing walkers at two doors (Letchworth and Adams), directing buses in two loops (Letchworth and Adams), and directing cars, some still driving the wrong way on Letchworth. He can not continue to do this job alone!