Letter: Owasco school needs more crossing guards

Crossing Guard Steve Smith is an amazing asset to the Owasco Elementary school community. He is in front of the school every morning and afternoon keeping the students, staff and families safe. He has a huge responsibility this year as he is the only crossing guard directing and crossing walkers at two doors (Letchworth and Adams), directing buses in two loops (Letchworth and Adams), and directing cars, some still driving the wrong way on Letchworth. He can not continue to do this job alone!
The town of Owasco needs more crossing guards, specifically one at Bristol and one at Adams, to help keep our Owasco Elementary students, staff and families safe.
As an Owasco town resident, parent of 9 and 11 year old girls, and Owasco Elementary employee, I am asking fellow school families and town residents to contact Ed Wagner and the Owasco Town Board to share our concerns. We need more crossing guards! I think the youngest Owasco community members deserve the extra safety when going to or from school.
Kimberly Reynics
Owasco