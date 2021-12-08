Letter: Pandemic as important to win as WWII was

In regards to vaccinations, dear sirs, it is outrageous how so many people take the attitude of refusing to be vaccinated. "It is my body, my choice." Let me ask you this. Is it their choice to go unvaccinated and kill everybody else?

This "my body, my choice" sounds familiar, and that is the debate about the right of a woman to kill her baby. This bad attitude toward vaccinations is the very same thing.

It is all because of this liberal garbage revolution that this is the attitude nowadays. However, if everybody got vaccinated, just as everybody put their minds to winning World War II, this virus would quite possibly be defeated.

One would shudder to think that if we had this bad attitude towards World War II like now, the Nazi flag would be flying over the eastern United States and the whole Northeast, and the rising sun of the Japanese flag, would be flying all over the West. This pandemic is just as deadly as Germany, Japan, Italy were back in the middle half of the 20th century. As Lucy Cacciotti says, "Beware the first step."

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

