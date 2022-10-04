Letter: Paper ignores threats to democracy

In politics, the New York Times is concerned mainly about voter rights and elections, civil rights/racism, and erratic Republican Party activity.

Enormous vectors defining democracy are left out of these narrow emphases. The paper skirts any mention of the lack of term limits for senators and congresspersons leading to the meteoric rise of an entitled nobility in America. This is of monstrous significance to democracy, but the Times doesn't seem to know how or why.

The paper also disappears our nation's long commitment to legislative supremacy over the executive and judicial branches, in favor, apparently, of a co-equal branches theory of government. This is a highly undemocratic magic act.

Finally, the paper neglects civics education as a critical democratic force in democracy's long history and in our own history. It seems to prefer its own brand of anti-civic progressive nationalist propaganda over the nurturing and stabilizing of young democratic minds across the country.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah