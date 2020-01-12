We were in the habit of going to Auburn for many things. We live in Camillus; however, after getting a $10 parking ticket in front of the Cayuga County DMV for not backing into a parking space, that was the last straw. Syracuse has a much better facility and FREE parking. We even transferred all of our car maintenance records from an Auburn dealership. We will go to BJ'S in East Syracuse and on and on. The city of Auburn must have a gold mine having parking meters in front of DMV. I did get a nice reply from the mayor but no $10 back. After paying the fine we went to Syracuse and were in and out in less than 10 minutes — and free parking.
Neil Agrasto
Camillus