Letter: Participate in local police surveys

Now is the time.

All too often, citizens feel left out of those governmental initiatives that have a direct and ongoing impact on their lives. Policing is a governmental issue that elicits a wide range of opinions and emotional responses. Under Gov. Cuomo’s executive order No. 203 (The NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative,) local residents can influence how future law enforcement strategies, policies and practices are executed.

Over the next several weeks, community members, police and elected city and county officials will discuss and recommend a re-imagining of how the Auburn police and county sheriff’s office operate and its relationship with those residents they serve. The plan, due to the governor by April 1, 2021, is focused on future policing, and that perspective requires the involvement of all citizens, especially those residents who feel that law enforcement does not necessarily meet their needs or have had negative or unpleasant, if not traumatic, experiences with local or county officers.

The leadership of APD Chief Butler, Cayuga County Sheriff Schenck and their commanding officers reflects local law enforcement’s willingness to listen to and incorporate any needed change in the report to the governor that details how their operations and officers conduct the task of public safety.