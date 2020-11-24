Letter: Participate in local police surveys

Now is the time.
All too often, citizens feel left out of those governmental initiatives that have a direct and ongoing impact on their lives. Policing is a governmental issue that elicits a wide range of opinions and emotional responses. Under Gov. Cuomo’s executive order No. 203 (The NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative,) local residents can influence how future law enforcement strategies, policies and practices are executed.
Over the next several weeks, community members, police and elected city and county officials will discuss and recommend a re-imagining of how the Auburn police and county sheriff’s office operate and its relationship with those residents they serve. The plan, due to the governor by April 1, 2021, is focused on future policing, and that perspective requires the involvement of all citizens, especially those residents who feel that law enforcement does not necessarily meet their needs or have had negative or unpleasant, if not traumatic, experiences with local or county officers.
The leadership of APD Chief Butler, Cayuga County Sheriff Schenck and their commanding officers reflects local law enforcement’s willingness to listen to and incorporate any needed change in the report to the governor that details how their operations and officers conduct the task of public safety.
There are two distinct surveys to get city and county residents’ opinions on policing. It is critically important for residents to take the time to complete these surveys since that information will inform the deliberations and overall tone of the final reports to New York state.
Now is the time to have your voice heard to influence how local law enforcement moves forward to serve and protect all of us in an equal, respectful and appropriate manner. The survey for city residents can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/apd_connecting_bridges, and the survey for residents who live outside of the city in Cayuga County can be accessed at cayugacounty.formstack.com/forms/cayuga_county_survey.
I strongly encourage you to voice your opinions so our future will continue to strengthen strategic efforts to further improve law enforcement’s relationship with our community.
Bill Berry Jr.
Auburn
Bill Berry Jr. is chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace and publisher of aaduna.
