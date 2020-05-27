Letter: Partisan politics is ruining our nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I've decided to be less serious in one of my letters to the editor and so I'm going to focus exclusively on the COVID-19 virus and the wearing of a mask!

I'm actually convinced that wearing a mask may have some benefit besides saving lives! (If you saw me you'd understand why I should have stopped eating so much long ago and there's now the benefit of my wearing one!)

However, there's been the benefit of not spending any money on gas, entertainment or even clothes ... and that's the savings I can put into the bank. (Even going into a bank with a mask on is something I never thought I'd ever see or do ... EVER!)

I've come to my own conclusion that those folks who believe in what the doctors/nurses/health aides, etc. are doing might be due to the fact they're a bit smarter than most of us! And, they do continue to keep telling us to wear them! (Maybe that's the reason why the majority of them are also surviving the epidemic.)