Letter: Past time to put a price on carbon

As reported by The Citizen last week, the fight over the Keystone Pipeline drags on. Undoubtedly, voters, businesses, and lawmakers on both sides of the issue are exhausted that the debate has not concluded. To give some perspective, when TransCanada first announced their plans to build the pipeline in 2008, I had just finished 4th grade. Almost 13 years later, I’ve now completed an entire bachelor’s degree without a resolution of this issue; I’ve known about the Keystone Pipeline longer than I care to think about. The timeline of this issue reads like an unwanted case study of the checks and balances of the federal government and the division of state and federal powers.

It’s safe to say at this point that leaving it to the government to decide the winners and losers of this issue does not work, and more importantly it wastes valuable time, energy, and resources in the process. What’s needed instead is bipartisan legislation that would place a price on carbon and let the construction of pipelines and similar market endeavors stand or fall on their own merits in the face of market pressure.

Thankfully we have just the representative to pass such legislation. As the Auburn Citizen correctly reported on Saturday, Congressman John Katko is “one of the most effective GOP members of Congress.” Katko is one of the few Republicans that would be able to influence the passage of a bipartisan carbon bill, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), if he put his support behind it. Not only would this put an end to the political back and forth over the Keystone Pipeline, but it would do the same for all carbon intensive projects in the future. Rather than leave carbon emission decisions to ephemeral executive action, a nationwide carbon fee and dividend law would adjust the prices of carbon-based goods in a manner that is durable, predictable, and does not grow the size of the government in the process. In this way, because consumers (both businesses and individuals) would be faced with the true cost of carbon in their purchases, the decision to build something like the Keystone Pipeline would be decided solely by the project’s market feasibility and not federal or state rulings. I urge you, Congressman John Katko, to co-sponsor the EICDA.