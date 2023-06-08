On May 27, 2023, the faith community and our world lost one of its staunch speakers of God's word, Pastor Leroy Kettinger.

He was so loved and gave entirely of himself to many people. Words cannot describe his contributions to all of us. Maybe this poem will describe how many of us feel today.

Leroy

Pastor, advisor, confidante and friend

you have taught us for years

up till the end.

We cherished your insight, your love and your smile

we always thought you'd be here much longer,

it seems such a short while

Our world now feels empty and we all have some fear,

but your words will stay with us,

as we hold them so dear.

You so revered all the Scriptures and showed us the way,

that our refuge is Jesus,

through prayer very day.

So goodbye our Dear Leroy, we will miss you doubt,

heaven has new angel,

one that is so loving and simply devout.

The words of Leonard Nimoy are apropos:

"A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory."

Leroy, our memories of you shall always ... be perfect. Goodbye, our friend, we all love you so!

Tom Adessa

Auburn