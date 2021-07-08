Letter: Patriotism lacking in Auburn, county

A recent MSN poll found that New York is the least patriotic state in the Union. And it seems to be evidenced here in Auburn. This city has gone out of its way to avoid being patriotic. Auburn cancelled Memorial Day and Cayuga County cancelled Independence Day celebrations for two years in a row now. As my wife and I drove to church on Sunday, the Fourth of July, I was disgusted to see a city employee repainting the crosswalk stripes on the Genesee Street and North/South Street intersection. And now we’re told that fireworks celebrations have been rescheduled for August, which just so happens to coincide with Founder's Day. I hope in this year’s city elections we can vote in American Patriots!