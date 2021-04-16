Letter: Patriots should stand up for America

Many of you who are my age and who took typing lessons in school remember the common typing drill:

"Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country"

To me this quote, the origin of which is attributed to teacher Charles E. Weller, is much more than a string of characters entered (hopefully without error) on a keyboard. It summarizes the sentiment shared by many Americans at a time when our country stood strong and proud; a time when the United States was feared by our adversaries, respected by our allies, and revered by those longing for a life of opportunity in a land of liberty.

I am hopeful that you continue to share in the spirit captured by that statement. If at any time our nation was in need of the aid of good men (and women), now is that time.

It is time for us, average Americans working hard to support ourselves, our families, and our communities, to stand up and fight to reclaim our freedoms and return our country to what President Ronald Reagan described as a shining city upon a hill built upon a foundation of stone. He believed that our well-founded nation could withstand any peril or storm that may come her way. In my mind, that peril includes assault from within by those who wish to “fundamentally transform” the United States of America.