Letter: Pay attention to childhood experiences

In the 1990s when I was developing and teaching a course called "Violence in the World of Children," I came across first publication related to the Adverse Childhood Experiences research. When I first saw it, I went to my colleague Dr. Karen Polonko and said "This is going to be big! No longer can anyone say 'Childhood doesn't matter!'" Unfortunately today violations of children's dignity and support for children's dignity or Positive Childhood Experiences are still often ignored as we focus on the result (school and other mass shootings) and ignore the process (the life struggles of childhood).