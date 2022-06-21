 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Pay attention to childhood experiences

  • 0

In the 1990s when I was developing and teaching a course called "Violence in the World of Children," I came across first publication related to the Adverse Childhood Experiences research. When I first saw it, I went to my colleague Dr. Karen Polonko and said "This is going to be big! No longer can anyone say 'Childhood doesn't matter!'" Unfortunately today violations of children's dignity and support for children's dignity or Positive Childhood Experiences are still often ignored as we focus on the result (school and other mass shootings) and ignore the process (the life struggles of childhood).

Much food for thought!

Lucien Lombardo

Auburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News