Since guns are in the news sadly due to the shootings in Louisville and Nashville, I would like highlight some of what the politicians in the House have been doing. There are currently 23 gun bills that will make it easier to buy, sell, own or transfer guns by removing fees, changing definitions, stopping data collection, and others. Some specific examples are: Repeal the National Firearms act, Abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Remove silencers and short-barreled shotguns from the definition of a firearm, Declare an AR-15 style rifle to be the National Gun of the United States, Repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990, and one created by Ms. Tenney titled Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act of 2023 that would exempt guns from being included in the estate for bankruptcy proceedings. Claudia Tenney is currently a cosponsor or sponsor on eight of the 23

Due to the activities of a right-wing extremist judge in Texas, abortion is also in the news so the House politicians have been busy creating 40 abortion related bills (what was that about “states’ rights”) that restrict in some form access to abortion by excluding providers from federal funding, withholding medication based on a pharmacist religious views, creating restrictions impossible for providers to meet, banning insurance coverage for the medications and/or procedures, redefining abortion so it is not considered a medical expense, or prohibiting the secretary of defense from reimbursing expenses for abortion services, as well as many other creative ideas. Many of these restrictions are hidden within positively title bills like H.R.116 titled Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act of 2023. Note: Claudia Tenney is currently a cosponsor or sponsor on seven of the 40

Now the good news that these bills will likely die in the Senate or be vetoed by the president if they make it that far. However, please give some thought about where we would be if the Republicans were the majority in both House and Senate with a Republican president. The 2024 election is not that far away! Go to Congress.gov to see what they are up to.

Mary Furlong

Martville