Letter: Pay attention to those around you

The need of connection to one another rears itself as a constant-pursuit for most of us and a therapeutic social serum for many. We bulldoze our pathways in life creating an individuality persona, but realistically the need of another is an innate force that nature has prescribed. Undoubtedly, there is merit to self-astuteness and personal accolades in life, but challenges and the inevitable head winds of life can often render us susceptible to uncertainties and uncontrollable variables. Too often these glitches in life are acute challenges that go unnoticed by others and can unfortunately become a repetitive stress on a person’s life causing wear-and-tear mentally, physically and socially.

Daily we deal with mental challenges induced by external forces, family dysfunction, the effects of mental and physical abuse, chemical imbalances and societal influences. Individually these factors are dealt with in varying ways and many times are bottled up in a person’s psyche, because surrounding personal influences like family and friends do not seem to care or desire to listen, which appears to be a common theme.

