I have just read a disturbing article about the pension fund of the New York State Teachers Retirement System.

This is one of the largest pension funds and they hold shares in a community Chinese company called Hikvision. It is blacklisted by the United States.

Hikvision, with a market value of $42 billion, is the world's largest video surveillance company and NYSTRS has held 81,802 shares of Hikvision!

This is very alarming when our own teachers are invested in communist Chinese companies. I would hope that any unions or spokespeople for the teacher's fund would immediately take action into investigating the truth behind this article.

Patricia Sheridan

Aurora

