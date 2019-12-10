I have just read a disturbing article about the pension fund of the New York State Teachers Retirement System.
This is one of the largest pension funds and they hold shares in a community Chinese company called Hikvision. It is blacklisted by the United States.
Hikvision, with a market value of $42 billion, is the world's largest video surveillance company and NYSTRS has held 81,802 shares of Hikvision!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
This is very alarming when our own teachers are invested in communist Chinese companies. I would hope that any unions or spokespeople for the teacher's fund would immediately take action into investigating the truth behind this article.
Patricia Sheridan
Aurora