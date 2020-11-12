Letter: Pete Basile made the world a better place

I was sad to hear that Auburn Legend Peter C. Basile passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, at age 78. Who is "Pete" Basile and why is he an "Auburn Legend"?

I first met Pete at Saint Francis School in the 1950s. Pete was an upperclassman in my brother Paul's class along with neighbor Frank Capone. Pete didn't excel in sports, music or the arts; he excelled in being a kind, gentle person who didn't speak English well but communicated with an infectious smile that made us all smile back.

Pete was also known to walk in every parade and often seen multiple times in the same parade. His favorite passion was baseball at Falcon Park. "Falcon" was a word he would mispronounce to every "Joe and Judy" he knew in Auburn.

Pete is such an Auburn legend that he was honored on his 75th birthday at City Hall.

Whenever I'd see Pete we would have a conversation similar to the last time we met. Hi, Pete. Hey, Joe, got a quarter? Pete, remember St. Francis and Father Nacca? Joe, you know Father Nacca? Yeah, Pete, do you know Curley? Yeah, Joe, Curley gives me pizza! Then we'd both smile and shake hands. (His were filled with quarters.)