Letter: Phillips fights for Auburn students, taxpayers

I am writing in support of Ian Phillips' candidacy for school board. Ian has fought extremely hard for fair funding for Auburn schools. He has made numerous trips to Albany on our community's behalf, and he has established effective relationships with the lawmakers who must advocate for us in the state Legislature. Our district needs and deserves a fierce advocate who is not afraid to demand more funding for our students; Ian's commitment to obtaining adequate foundation aid is unparalleled.

By fighting for fair funding from New York state, Ian also prioritizes the district's taxpayers. He understands that when we are shortchanged by New York state, our property owners and our children suffer. Our building infrastructure and technology needs suffer.

Over the last three years, Ian has engaged with students, community members, teachers and other advocacy groups to elicit support for Auburn city schools. He has coordinated bus loads of volunteers and led their conversations with legislators. He has demonstrated, time and time again, a relentless commitment to Auburn city schools.

Please vote for Ian Phillips and his running-mate, Nate Garland, for school board on May 18. Together, they will do all they can to ensure that Auburn students receive the funding and investment they deserve.

Ann Padlick

Auburn

