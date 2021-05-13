Letter: Phillips, Garland stand out in Auburn school board race

Three open Auburn school board seats – eight candidates. I watched the forum hosted by The Citizen and Cayuga Community College. I’ve read the information on each candidate and two stand out to me. Nate Garland and Ian Phillips.

Ian Phillips, an incumbent, wasted no time fighting for fair and equitable state funding for Auburn schools. He led the #fixitfundit campaign, rallied parents, teachers and students to write, call and travel to Albany to use their voices to be heard — with success. Ian’s career in education and his record on the school board are evidence of his passion for education and the future of Auburn’s children. I know Ian personally and can attest firsthand to his passion for giving every student the very best education available. We need Ian Philips on our school board.

Nate Garland, a native of Cayuga County, chose to move and raise his family in Auburn. He bought a home in Auburn and worked as assistant district attorney for Cayuga County. Currently he is serving as assistant corporation counsel for the city of Auburn. As the father of two young children, he knows first-hand the challenges parents, students, and our school district face. His experience in public service, and leadership will be an asset to the school board and most importantly, our children.

Mike Kowal

Auburn

