I don't know about the rest of you but I am at my wits end with these telemarketers. I am blocking at least 10-12 calls a day, and even though I block their numbers they return calls with other numbers.
I screen my calls and do have an answering machine that tells them I am not buying anything and to stop calling back but to no avail, they are consistently calling now just to harass me. Isn't there anything that can be done about this? I've had it and being forced to disconnect my land line. Anyone with some insight???
Marilyn Castiglione
Auburn