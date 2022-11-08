 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Photo choice for column was wrong

I write in reference to Judy Wright's Friday, Oct. 28, special to The Citizen column titled "Appreciating the white pine." Ms. Wright, a senior agricultural specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is a wonderfully knowledgeable, effective and engaging writer on all things natural and beautiful, but she obviously does not get to select the photos to accompany her treasurable articles. I'll let her elaborate if she wishes, but that's no white pine pictured under Eco Talk in the Lake Life section on Page A8.

David Palmer

Union Springs

