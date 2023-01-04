 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Pizza shop article was not complete

I feel compelled to respond to the recent article by David Wilcox regarding the "need to bring back the Piccirillo style pizza".

Vince "Wheel" Piccirillo was a unique person with a unique pizza.

When "Wheel" decided to retire, he sold the business and recipes to Sam Mallory in 2010. Sam spent a good deal of time with Vince learning all the recipes and ways that made Piccirillo's products unique.

Sam has successfully duplicated all of the recipes (spot on) at his Papa Paulie's Pizzeria.

Mr. Wilcox's article would have been more credible had he mentioned Papa Paulie's and its connection to Piccirillo’s.

Tony Gucciardi

Owasco

