I just read the article about someone fleeing from Auburn Police Department officers while they were trying to stop a vehicle that failed to stop at a STOP sign. First of all, I want to thank the Auburn PD for getting this guy. That being said, I would like to see the Auburn PD start concentrating more on traffic laws. Red lights, school zones, STOP signs, speed limits, you name it. It seems that a large number of people driving in this city seem to feel that the traffic laws are for others, and not them. I have had so many close calls due to people not obeying traffic laws, I installed a dash-cam in my car to record all the crazy driving! (I figure the video will also help in case of an accident). Please, Auburn PD, crack down on traffic, before someone gets seriously injured or killed needlessly.
Lawrence Simmons
Auburn