Letter: Please don't listen to conspiracies

Many Americans are imbeciles. Some believe every nutty conspiracy theory that comes along. They don't believe that Marilyn Monroe really committed suicide, that Oswald murdered Kennedy, that Americans actually landed on the moon or that Sandy Hook ever really happened. The reason people believe such things is often their need to feel important by allegedly knowing things others don't know and to somehow become part of a story that they had no control over.

The imaginary "deep state" appeals to those paranoid among us including our not so fearless president. More recently there is internet chatter that the Democrats started COVID-19 or it's some kind of hoax. There's NO logic to the theory that Democrats would risk themselves and their loved ones simply to remove Trump from office or that it's a Marxist plan to destroy our capitalistic society. Sadly, facts, logic and reason left town awhile ago ... about the time of Trump's "election." COVID-19 is what it is ... a cross-species virus unintentionally spread which originated in the food markets of China. Compounding that was the lack of leadership exhibited by our incompetent leader who ignored the many, many, warnings that were presented to him thus escalating the deaths that needlessly occurred. America has the most number of infections and the most deaths of any nation and, unlike other nations that acted responsibly, our number is rising. Our president has ceded leadership to the states and we've seen the results. Every state that has opened to one degree or another has ignored Trump's very rational guidelines (even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in awhile) for opening and their number of deaths are rising. In NYS the number is on the downward end of the slope thanks to Governor Cuomo. Good state leadership matters!