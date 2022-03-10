Letter: Please get involved to help Ukrainians

As a proud second generation Ukrainian I must say that we Americans can do more to support Ukraine in its hour of need! I for one believe that the USA needs to sever all ties to Russia, and that goes for all imports including Russian gas. If our prices for gas go even higher, then I believe it’s time to call our state representatives about suspending state and federal gas taxes! Consider the sacrifice as one that will punish Russian elites and help Ukraine.

This is the time to clean out those closets and donate gently used articles of clothing!

We complain about higher prices for everything from food to gas in a land of freedom and plenty. Can you imagine being forced from your home and fleeing to a country where you have to learn a new language just to survive with just a backpack containing all your worldly goods?

Some Americans are planning vacation destinations and will spend double and triple for luxury locations. Could you postpone your vacation this year and donate to the refugees from Ukraine? This is what my family will do!

President Putin claims that Ukrainians are all part of Mother Russia, but gunning down and bombing civilians in hospitals, universities and residential neighborhoods is genocide, and should be punished as a war crime. Putin needs to be subpoenaed to the world court of justice and condemned as the criminal that he is. May God sustain my homeland and provide glory to the heroes! (Heroiam slava!)

Bart Wasilenko

Weedsport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0