School is back in session, the weather is slowly changing, and the days are growing a little shorter. Such calendar events also mean that school buses have returned to the roads picking up students and transporting them safely to school. To do this important job, they need the help of every driver on the road. So far, in just the first few weeks of school, multiple school buses in our district have been passed by drivers, despite the flashing red lights and deployed stop arms. Fortunately, no one has been injured ... yet.
Some of the students who take our school buses are as young as 4 years old. When they see a school bus they are excited about school, they are thinking about seeing their friends, and perhaps they are carrying a treasured stuffed animal or toy. They are counting on you to stop and let them get safely on or off the bus; they are not even contemplating the fact that you might not. There is something sacred about a school bus and its safety. From the early morning pre-checks of the bus, the training and physical requirements of its driver, to the rules and regulations that cover everything from when and how the bus must stop, safety is paramount. However, no one can predict or account for when someone might not follow the law and not stop for a bus because they are distracted, in a hurry, thinking they could beat the bus before kids appear, or are on a cell phone.
Over 50,000 school buses are passed by motor vehicle operators in New York State daily. I am simply asking that you give our students a “brake” and think about how the consequences if you hit or killed a student because stopping for a bus wasn’t a priority for you on any given day. Please, let’s all work together to keep our students safe. Thank you for your support of our students as they come and go to school.
Jarett Powers
Union Springs
Jarett Powers is superintendent of schools for the Union Springs Central School District.