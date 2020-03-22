Letter: Please help our most vulnerable neighbors

I am writing because I help a lot of elderly people in the community. As I continue helping them, I need to inform you they don’t have even their basic things they need. Their refrigerators, freezers and pantry are dwindling down. They are intimidated to go out. All of our local grocery stores need to have the first two hours of operation for seniors. It’s safer as the store is more sanitary. They need help. As well as an hour after for people that have babies under a year old. I witnessed a young mother last week trying to find the correct size diapers for her baby after searching several other stores. She found them but didn’t have enough to purchase them and was frantically calling people to bring her a little more money to purchase the more expensive diapers. I couldn’t take it and gave her what was needed to get what her baby needed. This community needs to work together the help the most vulnerable