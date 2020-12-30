Letter: Please join us in supporting the arts

I would like to thank David Wilcox for his extensive article about the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on the arts and culture from a local perspective. The Rev Theatre closed for a season, movie theaters shut down and now open to a trickle, bands and individual musicians essentially out of work, and music teachers unable to give lessons to their students. Auburn Public Theater, our entertainment hub, in the middle of a renovation, has continued to be creative with live stream programs and sustaining operations with Café 108, yet remains closed to the public since March, and it is still uncertain when it can reopen.

But David missed another outlet for artists and musicians. There have been very few art and craft shows or festivals. The Finger Lakes Art Council usually hosts two art shows a year, cancelled; Art in the Park, cancelled; Founder’s Day and Art Flaire, cancelled; TomatoFest, cancelled.

Events like these are certainly fun for the people who attend them, but for the artists, musicians, and other vendors, as well as the promoters, this can be a significant portion of their income, not to mention the time and money spent on materials and preparation.