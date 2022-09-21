Letter: Please reconsider comics, advice changes

There comes a time while operating a newspaper to cut costs. It takes so much time in putting out a newspaper for the next day. But the powers at The Citizen decided that the comic and advice section might be the best place to make some changes. Although some needed to go, someone decided to play the guessing game without considering how these would effect readers. I’d like to bring to your attention the Blondie and the Born Loser comic strips and the Dear Abby advice column that were deleted in favor of other choices.

First and foremost, the Blondie comic strip is more than a comic strip, it’s a way of life. Some of the characters are so well-known, as if we personally knew them. Like they were our perspective. Blondie, Dagwood, Cookie and Alexander are a lot like families we might know. Don’t forget their dog, Daisy. Heck, Dagwood has to go to work for a boss, Mr. Julius Dithers and see his secretary, Marlene, and occasionally see Dithers' wife, Cora. Dagwood is always late as he crashes out the front door and tackles his mailman, Mr. Beasley, and hurries to catch the carpool including Claudia and Dwight. He goes to lunch at Lou’s diner. Dagwood is pictured as having several long hairs when going to his barber, Mike Morell, who tries to cut them off. When Dag finally gets home, he is harassed with a neighborhood kid, Elmo Tuttle, as tries to take a nap. Blondie also entertained us with movies, radio and television shows from 1938 to 1950. Chic Young created the Blondie comic strip on Sept. 8, 1930, and Young continue until 1973 when he passed away. His son, Dean, has continued creating Blondie ever since including eight different cartoonists since then and is published in 35 different countries.

A recent cartoon that we have enjoyed for abut a year is the Born Loser, which also continues to light my life.

The Dear Abby advice column began to be published almost exclusively in all American newspapers. In 1956, Abby was written by Pauline Phillips in San Francisco Chronicle and expanded to many newspapers since then. She continued her column until she died in 2013, and is now continued by her daughter, Jeanne Phillips. The column gives advice about many topics and is advised by many national experts. There is no way your substitute column can surpass Dear Abby. Please reconsider your choices.

Michael Anthony Ricci

Auburn