Letter: Please use care at election time

Liberals and socialists (who call yourselves progressives), be careful what you wish for. Our congressman seems to do a better job representing you than me. Wouldn't you be happier with Congressman Katko's voting record if he belonged to your party?

We vote for state and local candidates who don't do what they promised, instead close our factories; pile on onerous regulations; spend and tax; give themselves hefty raises, and increase benefits for government employees. They impose un-proven schemes; force us to use paper bags — with a new tax; clutter our backyards with solar farms — which we subsidize with SBC fees, higher property and sales taxes; then choke off our interstate with a “cashless” scheme at 30% higher tolls.

How many New York representatives to Congress will have to run against fellow incumbents after the next census? Shouldn't we be wondering why New York loses any congressional districts? Shouldn't we also ponder why we vote the way we do?

Yes, it does matter who we vote for. Do you believe an egg-head from academia is really a better choice?

Rick Nudd

Walworth

