Letter: Plenty of reasons to vote this year

On Nov. 8, the American people go to the polls on Election Day to vote for their choice. The American people should get out and exercise their right in vote. That is our freedom and democracy. We have to do so.

The USA has had a tough time in 2022, and there is plenty to think about who they want to lead us in Congress and governorship. I have been asking this question: do you want freedom and democracy, or cheaper gas prices? I said I want freedom and democracy because we can work on lower gas prices. No one likes paying high gas prices, expensive groceries, just higher prices on everything we need and do. I get that, that's why we have elections to vote for who we want in office.

This great country just had a horrific hurricane in Florida and on the East Coast. Let's take care of those Americans first. Take care of the American people first, America comes first. To Democrats and Republicans and independents, use your campaign money and help those people that the hurricane hit.

To Democrats and Republicans, get a bail reform bill passed, crime is running rapid, get it passed. Get a discipline and respect bill passed, can't you see, Democrats and Republicans, that we need those bills passed into law? Marijuana: reverse that law to be illegal, not legal. It's no good for the people being legalized.

Get the borders safe, hire more border security to fight this battle. President Biden's Vice President Harris, go down to the southern border and see for yourself. It is not secure it at all.

Congress, get your act together and quit backstabbing, hatred and jealousy. There is plenty of that going on on both sides, and that goes for the governors as well. Remember this: the American people put you in office and we can vote you out as well. To all politicians, your lies, hatred, backstabbing, jealousy don't fool the American people. You are only fooling yourselves. To the American people, get out and vote for your choice on Nov. 8.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn