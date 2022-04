General Hawley was quoted in a recent letter to the editor of The Citizen written by Bill Balyszak and titled "Let Ukraine get the fighters it needs." I would much enjoy reading what General Hawley, a distinguished Air Force general and combat veteran of Vietnam, would have to say about current U.S. policy relative to helping or not helping provide necessary help to Ukraine. The current generals and spokesmen seem to be "Yes"-men for the Biden White House.