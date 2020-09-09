Letter: Political bullies only hurt themselves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bully is a person who seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable. Sadly, every community has its share of bullies. One sign of bullying is disrespect for the property of others. There have been widespread reports of trespassing and theft of political signs as citizens advertise their support of candidates in the upcoming election.

There are many issues in our world today that should raise our concern; the COVID pandemic, climate change, a stalled economy, rising prices and division in our country when we need unity more than ever before. Bullies are especially affected by this heightened level of concern and become emboldened.

If you know the person or people who are doing this, help them understand that this behavior is not helping their candidate or their cause. It simply makes them look fearful and cowardly and shames our communities overall.

Mary Rehor

Williamson

