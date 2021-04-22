 Skip to main content
Letter: Political cartoons often miss the mark
Letter: Political cartoons often miss the mark

My husband and I appreciate The Citizen’s coverage of local news and sports.

We are well aware that your paper is a left-leaning newspaper and has been for some time. But, we find most of your political cartoons to be extremely offensive; not only are they biased but many are based on lies. Sunday’s (4/18/21) cartoon was totally untrue and over the top. The depiction of Republicans being at war with women, the truth, the poor, etc. is just plain false.

Why not take the time to fact check political cartoons before you publish them in your paper?

June Quigley

Auburn

