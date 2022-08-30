Letter: Politicians are letting Americans down

I'm writing this letter in concern for all Americans. I am very ashamed of how this country of ours is being run by politicians as all they want to do is start wars with other countries, raise prices, fight with each other, etc. We already have enough people fighting in this world; we don't need any more. I thought politicians were supposed to serve and protect all Americans, plus listen to them as politicians are supposed to be working for the American people but all they're doing is whatever they want. Politicians should be concerned about Americans who are going hungry along with all the other important issues, but they're not, as all they want to do is build things that don't make sense. Make sure American children have enough to eat. Children deserve to have enough to eat and never have to worry about going hungry ever again. We need jobs that Americans started brought back into our country. Jobs that Americans started are supposed to stay in America and not get shipped overseas. Politicians tell the Americans that hate has no place in this world but that's not true as just look at what Ukraine is going through. So yes it's true there's no room for hate anywhere.