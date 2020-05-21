Letter: Politicians are not above the law

Confusion, fear and isolation have created just another byproduct of the coronavirus.
The House of Representatives are AWOL.
Are they not essential?
What about video conference?
Doctors, nurses, grocery stores, et al are classified as essential while they who hold the lives of many are excused. Are they above the law?
What a comedy of errors — unbelievable.
We should be more informed so that we can disseminate the news we are being fed.
Using this tragedy to achieve more power is both immoral and an anathema (a thing devoted to evil).
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!