Letter: Politicians are not above the law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confusion, fear and isolation have created just another byproduct of the coronavirus.

The House of Representatives are AWOL.

Are they not essential?

What about video conference?

Doctors, nurses, grocery stores, et al are classified as essential while they who hold the lives of many are excused. Are they above the law?

What a comedy of errors — unbelievable.

We should be more informed so that we can disseminate the news we are being fed.

Using this tragedy to achieve more power is both immoral and an anathema (a thing devoted to evil).

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0