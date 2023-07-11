Indeed, Susan Fairbairn's letter of July 2 was a hoped-for response to my June 18 letter! It is reassuring to know that there are some who are AWAKE to the Bible's teachings! (However, what is unfortunate is that there are too many that blow their horn ... but know far less!)

I was pleased to see that she referenced the ex-president holding up the Bible in front of St. John's Church. And perhaps the reader might want to go to The Guardian's website at https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/02/what-do-we-know-about-trumps-love-for-the-bible. You will need to scroll down the page to the photo of Mr. Trump holding a Bible. When you click, you will see video of protesters being cleared away with tear gas so that he can walk to the church for his photo op." Trump is holding the Bible. That site also references several sites that one can go to confirm his total lack of knowledge about the Bible!

Our twice-impeached president is a match to what J.F. Clark said about most politicians that only think about the next election. “But,” he said “it is the statesman who thinks of the next generation.” Someone once wrote about dishonor being worse than death! Therefore, there is no doubt that someone will – one day – write about Trump's everlasting dishonor.

Maybe one day there will be a law so that a politician can be sued for breach of promise! In the meantime, as folks become increasingly more aware that it's been most politicians – as well as some elected and appointed officials – who have loused up so much for so many.

Mr. Trump's actions are deemed foolish by many but then there's a saying that “some practitioners who act foolish aren't acting!” Besides, someone like Mr. Trump figures that once every four years may be good enough!

It was President Theodore Roosevelt who understood church and state being connected. He once said that “a man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a college degree, he may steal the whole railroad.” (Or maybe ... all the top secrets in the nation's vault!)

But then guess who's "keeping a list and checking it twice"! Oops!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn