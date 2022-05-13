Letter: Politics comes first on Auburn's board

As a grandparent and taxpayer who has attended numerous Auburn school board meetings in the last year, I have listened to the board repeatedly discuss diversity, equity and inclusion. From the creation of a new administrative position (approved by the board in March) for the director of diversity, equity and inclusion (starting salary of $110,000) to the countless hours the board has devoted to modifying the curriculum for “traditionally marginalized groups,” they talk a good game about the importance of making everyone feel welcome and included. Yet it is obvious to anyone who has been paying attention that those in power do not want certain members of the community to have a seat at what they consider their table.

When board member Joe Sheppard abruptly resigned in October 2021, a motion was made to fill the vacant seat by offering it to the next highest vote-getters of the previous election. Keep in mind this appointment would have been only for a few months until this May. However, because the next top three vote-getters, including Rachel Czyz, were deemed to be “conservatives,” the board tabled the resolution. They voted in January to not put any of the three in that seat for just that short period of time, despite each having received close to 1,000 votes by the community! At that same meeting, the board president even floated the idea to decrease the total number of seats from nine to seven or even five in the future. Why? I think the objective of having fewer seats is obvious. The fewer seats, the less room for opposing viewpoints.

A school board should be apolitical. Yet during this year's campaign NYSUT, a known Democrat stronghold, (coincidentally the employer of the current board president) is sponsoring ads on social media backing certain candidates and local politicians, including an Auburn city councilor. This city councilor organized a "Meet the Candidates" event but excluded one person running ... Rachel Czyz.

A school board should represent our entire community and should welcome diverse voices. I am voting for Rachel Czyz because we need a different viewpoint at their table. It is in fact our table ... the community. It should reflect the voices of parents who are not in this for ulterior or political motives. Parents who simply want what is best for our children.

Barbara Stotler

Fleming

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0