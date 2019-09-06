There will be over 1,416 gun shows in September. Several states where 535 of them were held on Labor Day weekend are listed in this past week's "Gun Show Calendar" at gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows.
Two gun shows occurred in New York state ... at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown and at the Racquette Valley Fish and Game Club in South Coulton.
When you come into any gun show, be prepared to see endless tables offering a variety of guns, ammunitions, holsters, accessories and other collectibles.
The website also recommends that you “come with cash when you want to buy guns.” This is an effective sales tactic that keeps you within the gun show premises. It becomes more tempting to make an immediate purchase, right there and then. Of course, you might want to pay in cash since there are never any nearby ATMs.
The site doesn't mention background checks required. It only says: “If you’re at a gun show to buy handguns, have your license to purchase or Concealed Carry permits — whatever applies to your state — with you.” (Over the past two years there have been spotters at these shows who have yet to witness any sellers requiring background checks be done before they sold someone a gun!)
Too many politicians – including the president of the United States – are taking money from the National Rifle Association. And, because they are, they are unable to stand up to the powerful NRA who controls the current loophole which allows firearms (including the AK-15 and AK-47) to be bought at gun shows – and also online – without any background check.
At the present time one might wonder why gun sales are at an all-time high. There's proof also that there are already more guns in the United States than there are people! And so one might ask, why is there such a demand for more guns?
Since a large majority of the guns in possession of the public today were bought at gun shows, isn't it also a bit too late to do background checks?
It's time for those politicians who do take money from the NRA and others to stop taking it. They should instead, look out for the masses who elected them into office to do the correct thing!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn