Letter: Politics of division is not productive

Which side are you on? Left or Right? Conservative or Liberal? Republican or Democrat? Why does everything have to be one or the other? What happened to compromise? We are all going through life choosing sides, picking teams, and all this does is make us adversaries, enemies, combatants. It seems to get worse over time, especially in a presidential election year. These are the times when we should be coming together and finding our similarities, not focusing on our differences.
The far right is always going to vote Republican and the far left is always going to vote Democrat. Those votes are locked so why do we continue talking about the divisive issues?
I live in the center of the political spectrum and am all but forgotten by candidates for public office. In order to win elections you need to win the middle. You need to appeal to moderates who vote for candidates they feel best about regardless of the label under their name.
So why should we choose one candidate over another? My deliberation is a simple one. I ask myself: Who would be best for me ... for my family ... for my job ... for my community and for my country. I believe in a robust national defense, smaller government, and strong borders so many times my deliberation leads me to choose the Republican candidate, not all times just many times because that is not all I believe. It is not all that I am. I, like many of my moderate friends, also believe that it is not my business who you love or marry, that the Second Amendment doesn’t give you the right to a machine gun, and that there are times when government must help those who are having trouble helping themselves.
The point is this: We are not one thing. We do not have to choose sides. We can believe in things and feel strongly while still listening to other arguments. Just because we have some fundamental differences does not mean we cannot be friends, discuss things and allow one another to have a contrary opinion. We don’t have to be opponents. Lets talk and find middle ground.
Candidates need to pay more attention to the center where compromises happen. That is where elections are won. Moving forward lets cultivate candidates on both sides of the aisle that work to find ways we can agree instead of standing on the issues where we can’t.
Fred Cornelius
Owasco
Fred Cornelius is a member of the Owasco Town Council who submitted this letter as an individual resident and not on behalf of the town.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!