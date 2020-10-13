Letter: Politics of division is not productive

Which side are you on? Left or Right? Conservative or Liberal? Republican or Democrat? Why does everything have to be one or the other? What happened to compromise? We are all going through life choosing sides, picking teams, and all this does is make us adversaries, enemies, combatants. It seems to get worse over time, especially in a presidential election year. These are the times when we should be coming together and finding our similarities, not focusing on our differences.

The far right is always going to vote Republican and the far left is always going to vote Democrat. Those votes are locked so why do we continue talking about the divisive issues?

I live in the center of the political spectrum and am all but forgotten by candidates for public office. In order to win elections you need to win the middle. You need to appeal to moderates who vote for candidates they feel best about regardless of the label under their name.