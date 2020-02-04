Letter: Pope, cardinals are out of touch

Regarding Frank Netti’s letter to the editor on the change of focus spawned by the reign of Pope Francis, I take a different tact.
1. We are not poor. Every American, even those under the poverty line, live nothing like the forgotten people of the world.
2. Because of that it is impingent to help those poor of the poor nations. And that is a very Catholic idea.
IF we accept those two premises, then half of Pope Francis’ motives makes good sense.
Now to be fair, Mr. Netti is spot on in stating, “Just ask the Vatican. They seem to know all about the tribulations in the Amazon.” Here the Cardinals and the Pope could learn a little something about middle class living.
1. The Pope and the College of Cardinals live in pleasure palaces. You have no further to look than Archbishop Dolan who has a 75-foot swimming pool in his living room! (Vortex 01/08/2020)
You have free articles remaining.
As long as these men of Mammon live in places like this, it belies their ability to address the concerns of poverty anywhere on the Earth.
2. This is why the Pope and the cardinals can glibly take the position, “Let them all in!”
They suffer from none of the ills that stance engenders and entirely IGNORES the root cause.
So Frank is spot on — no priest, prelate or pontiff can defend it, nor do they even condescend to try.
The same reason can be given to ignore the Vatican’s stance on eco-sins. When you can misappropriate millions of dollars like the disgraced Bishop Bransfield of West Virginia, it is easy to pay more for eco-friendly necessities as well as luxury.
The reality is none of the guys in the Vatican think ecology or immigration is a problem by virtue of their actions. So when some cuckoo priest start blurting out my obligation to heed the Pope, I say, “I am! I am heeding 265 Popes! You can service 266.”
Christian Lupo
Fuquay Varina, North Carolina