 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Pope should not be accepting of Biden

I refuse to accept the Pope's acceptance of Biden's views.

I am stopping my donations to the church — except for the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News