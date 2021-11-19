Letter: Pope should not be accepting of Biden

I refuse to accept the Pope's acceptance of Biden's views.
I am stopping my donations to the church — except for the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
