Letter: Popular vote should decide elections

People are responding to this year's voting options in great numbers. Each person is making his or her voice heard via absentee ballot or waiting patiently in a chilly early voting line. Some of us followed the tradition of voting on Election Day. Isn't it obvious that we no longer need the Electoral College? Every American's vote matters, and that importance should not be negated by an outdated system. The popular vote represents the people. Let's dump the Electoral College.