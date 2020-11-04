 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Popular vote should decide elections
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Popular vote should decide elections

{{featured_button_text}}

People are responding to this year's voting options in great numbers. Each person is making his or her voice heard via absentee ballot or waiting patiently in a chilly early voting line. Some of us followed the tradition of voting on Election Day. Isn't it obvious that we no longer need the Electoral College? Every American's vote matters, and that importance should not be negated by an outdated system. The popular vote represents the people. Let's dump the Electoral College.

Margaret Jarvis-Goodsell

Aurelius

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News