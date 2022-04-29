Letter: Positive thoughts will only go so far

“All it takes is one kind act a day to change the world,” according to popular culture.

America has been regaling itself with the kindness-solves-everything gospel roughly since the Beatles won our hearts with their song, “All we need is love.”

The whole concept comes from a modern interpretation of the life and teaching of Jesus. Christianity Lite says it’s all about personal, private human interaction with friends, neighbors, and strangers. Democracy’s age-old tradition of setting up public laws to regulate bad behavior is outdated, even counterproductive.

Ladies who have had the unpleasant experience, are you in favor of junking laws to curb stalkers? Just use kindness instead?

Depending upon love instead of law seems to be at least partly responsible for our current plunge into greater and greater depths of crime and despair.

It’s time for a turn back to rule of law.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

