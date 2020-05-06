Letter: Postal Service is a vital institution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our Postal Service provides many benefits. I love sending letters and brightening someone’s day for 55 cents (35 cents for a postcard!). The Post Office also delivers medicine and important documents to my rural mailbox.

Like many Americans, I was shocked to learn that the Post Office is in danger of running out of operating funds! Our Postal Service is legally obligated to serve ALL Americans. Regardless of where you live, they can’t charge you more or deny you service. They also deliver mail to all our soldiers around the world for a mere 55 cents.

So it scared me to read "... if they’d raise the prices by actually a lot, then you’d find out that the Post Office could make money or break even."

Rural delivery will rarely be profitable. Luckily, the founding fathers understood that fact and made sure that the Post Office is one of the few government agencies explicitly authorized by the United States Constitution.

I asked myself: How much more could private companies, Fed Ex or UPS, charge me for mail?