Letter: Postal service isn't being run very well

I call this a lesson learned to never use the US Postal Service to send any packages or anything of importance because, thanks to the efforts of Trumpty Dumpty (sat on his wall and had a huge fall), and his hiring of greedy crony Louis DeJoy, the postal service has been dismantled and mail is not moving. On Dec. 4, I paid the Auburn Post Office $20 to have a package sent to North Carolina and a package sent to Connecticut, both by two-day delivery. By Dec. 7, I called the post office and was told the packages were in Rochester. They made two more such claims that week. Reality is that the packages did not reach Rochester until Dec. 11 so they lied to me. As of today, Dec. 19, one package is still in Rochester and the other is sitting somewhere in Maryland. I filed online claims with the USPS website and received an email telling me that I can forfeit the $20 I already paid, file a claim to get my packages back, pay for the shipping back to me and wait about a month to get the packages back. What sort of service is this? Heads up to anyone who plans to walk into the post office to mail anything — don't do it. Use another carrier to start. And, please speak out if you mailed packages and have had a similar experience. We need to start a class action complaint against the US Postal Service.