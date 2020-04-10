Letter: Pray during this time of urgency

COVID-19, the plague of the year 2019, is highly contagious. It's a dilemma. What would you do if you had 50 or 100 guests drop in on you unexpectedly? Would you deny them? Refuse to accept them in your home? Or make due?
Our country is being overwhelmed, so instead of complaining, let us look at the achievements that our country and fellow Americans have accomplished. Truly amazing. The efforts of these unsung heroes should never be impugned.
It's a herculean task. Maybe we should pray.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!