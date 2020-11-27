Letter: Pray for the correct election outcome

To the beloved Bride of Christ – the universal Christian Church,

Let us not grow weary of praying! Do not assume that this election has been decided. Do not assume that we, the children of God, have no power over this situation. God has said that “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14)

So pray!

“Will not God bring about justice for his chosen ones who cry out to him day and night? Will he keep putting them off? I tell you, he will see that they get justice, and quickly. However, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:7-8)

God is our defender! Our role is to repent, fast, pray, petition, and praise – day and night. Praise Him for the privilege of living in such a time as this. Where His mighty hand is moving, just as it did in Old Testament times. We are on the brink of the “greater works” that Jesus promised us. I believe He is about to part this sea of corruption that is present in this presidential election and the righteous will walk through in victory!