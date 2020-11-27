Letter: Pray for the correct election outcome

To the beloved Bride of Christ – the universal Christian Church,
Let us not grow weary of praying! Do not assume that this election has been decided. Do not assume that we, the children of God, have no power over this situation. God has said that “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
So pray!
“Will not God bring about justice for his chosen ones who cry out to him day and night? Will he keep putting them off? I tell you, he will see that they get justice, and quickly. However, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:7-8)
God is our defender! Our role is to repent, fast, pray, petition, and praise – day and night. Praise Him for the privilege of living in such a time as this. Where His mighty hand is moving, just as it did in Old Testament times. We are on the brink of the “greater works” that Jesus promised us. I believe He is about to part this sea of corruption that is present in this presidential election and the righteous will walk through in victory!
In Genesis 18:32, Abraham pleaded with God not to destroy the city and people of Sodom. God’s response to Abraham was: “For the sake of ten, I will not destroy it."
Church, now is the time for the righteous to rise up and let their cries be heard in the heavens. There are still 10 righteous to be found here in this nation. And God’s word tells us in James 5:16 that “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
So pray!
There is nothing that should interfere or distract us from this call at this time. This matter of prayer, fasting and praise is of the utmost importance, and should be paramount in the hearts of every Christian. Commit yourselves to this call from now until the very minute this election is determined – and not a moment shy of that.
Pray Church! Pray boldly! And believe!
I wonder, “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?”
I pray so!
Lisa Condes
Moravia
