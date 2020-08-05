Letter: Prayer can help us beat the virus

Back in the day, a popular song about God went like this: "He’s got you and me, brother, in his hands, he’s got you and me, sister, in his hands, he’s got the whole world in his hands." You’ve got to have faith in God. He’s capable of moving mountains. Jesus raised the dead, he parted the Red Sea, he walked on water, made the blind see. There’s nothing he can’t do.

Praying to God is the best solution to make something good happen. The following beautifully written prayer against coronavirus by Pedro De La Cruz should be saved and prayed every day by every one and word for word. It goes like this: "Lord, Jesus Christ, our divine physician, we ask you to guard and protect us from coronavirus, COVID-19 and all serious illness. For all that died from it, have mercy; for those that are ill now, bring healing; for those searching for a remedy, enlighten them; for medical caregivers helping the sick, strengthen and shield them; for those working to contain the spread, grant them success; for those afraid, grant peace. May your precious blood be our defense in salvation. By your grace may you turn the evil of disease into moments of consolation and hope. May we always fear the contagion of sin more than any illness. We abandon ourselves to your infinite mercy. Amen."