Letter: Prevent the next nuclear arms race

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. nuclear attacks on Hiroshima (8/6/1945) and Nagasaki (8/9/1945) and the beginning of the nuclear age. This anniversary is time to mourn the loss of Japanese people and other disproportionately non-white people around the world who suffered and died due to the testing and use of nuclear weapons, uranium mining and nuclear waste dumps. It is also time to celebrate 75 years of activism to prevent nuclear war and call on policy makers to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

Today, we are closer to nuclear catastrophe than we have been in decades. Mainly in the hands of the U.S. and Russia, 15,000 nuclear weapons still exist. Deploying even a small fraction of existing weapons would cause worldwide climate disruption and global famine. A large-scale nuclear war would kill hundreds of millions of people and make the earth largely uninhabitable.